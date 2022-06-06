Patricia Louise Cluff, 81, of Great Mills, MD, passed away on May 26, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on February 3, 1941 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy L. Zell and the late George T. Zell.

Patricia is survived by her children James Kilinski of SC, Theresa Troiano of Great Mills, MD, Timothy Kilinski of Lusby, MD, and John Lacey of Aldie, VA, her siblings Shirley Hart of Woodbridge, VA, Michael Zell of Eastern Shore, MD, and Mary Rangel of Grant Pass, OR, as well as eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her brother, George Thomas Zell, Jr.

Patricia moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 2002 from Northern Virginia.

She worked as a manager and bank teller.

All services will be private.

Contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehab Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 1889, La Plata, MD 20646.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.