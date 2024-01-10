Meet Beautiful Brooklyn!

This sweet girl craves attention from all people!

Upon intake, we noted significant weight loss and decreased appetite.

Upon further examination by vet staff, she received emergency exploratory surgery and was found to have an obstruction.

Although she has recovered from her surgery, she still experiences stress when being kenneled.

Brooklyn is very food-motivated and listens well when food or treats are involved.

She would do best in a home with no small animals and is dog selective.

We are looking for a home with experience with the Presa Canario breed to help Brooklyn settle and flourish.

Stop by any time we are open for adoptions for more information!