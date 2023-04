CALLAWAY, Md. – This mini Panther has yet to meet a human he doesn’t like. Our volunteers love his snore like purr, you will know when Coal is happy! We also love the flecks of white this gentleman has on his chest. So cool!

To meet Coal and our other adoptable cats, come to our Cat Castle in Callaway on Saturday or Sunday from 11 to 4.

For more information, email us at info@smawl.org