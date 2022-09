My name is Squirt.

I am 15 years old and that makes me the oldest, wisest kitty at the Cat Castle.

Because of my age, I have some issues and have to eat special urinary food, but I am a happy girl who really loves attention.

I will sit on your lap all day, if you will let me.

I am looking for a home with someone who understands me and my needs.

If you are interested in me, or any of my other roommates, please contact St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League at info@smawl.org.