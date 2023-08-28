PHOTOS: Brett Young Ends The Concert Season With A Bang + Exclusive Interview With Opening Act Jonathan Hutcherson

SOLOMONS, Md. – The final concert at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Motto Mortgage Preferred and Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion was performed on Saturday, August 26th, with Brett Young. Doors opened at 6:00 p.m. when approximately 4,300 people rushed inside to grab a drink, a seat, or a place to stand to watch the country star sing his biggest hits on the outdoor stage.

The show started at 7:00 p.m. with gorgeous weather, featuring Josh Hutcherson, Young’s opening act. Hutcherson, a star on the rise, held a simple set with his guitarist that made his entire set focused solely on the music itself. Dressed in cargo pants and a t-shirt, the Kentucky native fit right into the Southern Maryland crowd.

In an exclusive interview with TheBayNet.com, Hutcherson had a lot he wanted to discuss. “This is my first time visiting Maryland, so I’m very excited. One of the songs I’m most excited to promote is ‘Fight,’ a song that I collaborated with Casey Beathard on. It’s speaking to the current culture. Everything is about instant gratification, and when things get tough, people bail. No, when things get tough, you should stick it out and see it through. It’s about taking a stand for what you believe in.”

When asked what motivated him to pursue such a risky career, he responded, “My faith is the biggest motivator. Praising God is a huge part of what I do, and I’m thankful to Him every day to be able to do what I love. It’s important to keep a balance of what is onstage and offstage. Onstage is surreal, but it’s offstage that’s real life, and I try to keep that in check. My faith keeps me grounded. So does my girl.” Prodded to continue, he laughed but obliged with, “She’s an amazing woman. We’re still learning how to navigate our relationship with me being on tour, but she’ll be at the show!” (She helped sell merchandise at his table.)

It hasn’t been the easiest path for him. When he was two years old, he was diagnosed with severe hearing loss and has worn hearing aids ever since. Making that work with onstage earplugs has been a struggle that is slowly working itself out. Furthermore, after being on American Idol, he ended up working a day job and couldn’t seem to find the time to get back to his music. That is, until one day, he decided to just go for it. “I had to fight the fear of not being able to do music because of my hearing my whole life, but it’s my passion, and I had to try. That summer after American Idol, it was a step back and re-evaluate my priorities type of thing,” he admitted. Not too long after, he was signed, and the rest is history.

“This is my third show opening for Brett. I’m a huge fan and honored that he’d ask me to keep coming back,” he bantered when speaking about the show. “It’s going to be a great night.”

Hutcherson was right. His boyish good looks, his crystal-clear vocals, and his positive messages to the crowd were well received. With his rendition of Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You,” he had the audience going wild. He even went to his merchandise booth to meet fans and sign autographs. It’s just a matter of time before he becomes the headliner.

The main event was Brett Young; he’s a family man known for his love of ballads and beautiful musical storytelling. The light show exploded as he took the stage at 8:00 p.m., and everyone jumped to their feet. The visuals projected on the wall behind him were stunning and noir. His smile was big, but his voice was even bigger. Playing some of his top hits, “Lady,” “Like I Loved You,” and a cover of the Tim McGraw song “Please Don’t Take the Girl,” had couples swaying and cowgirls swooning. Despite a slower-paced musical style, the energy stayed as high as the heat coming off the audience. Attendees got to hear some of his newest work from his fourth album, “Across the Sheets,” including his new single “Dance with You.”

Concertgoers were dressed to the country nines, and the standing room became more of a wall of fans up against the gates, clapping and singing along. Young gave a pitch-perfect end to Southern Maryland’s summer concert series.

