Jamari Deandre Hagens and David Leroy Raley

WALDORF, Md. – On May 9 at 1:15 a.m., detectives were conducting surveillance in the 3100 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf due to recent commercial burglaries in which the suspect(s) were smashing out the front windows to businesses and stealing money from cash registers.

During their surveillance, a detective noticed the front door to a liquor store had been shattered.

Upon approaching the store, the detective observed one suspect flee from the business into a nearby wooded area.

A second suspect, David Leroy Raley, 44, of Waldorf, was apprehended on the scene. With the assistance of patrol officers and a police K9, the suspect who initially fled, Jamari Deandre Hagens, 21, of White Plains, was apprehended.

Further investigation revealed Hagens was linked to six recent burglaries of businesses including one restaurant, two liquor stores, a beauty supply shop, a convenience store, and a tavern. He was charged with six counts each of burglary, destruction of property, theft, and other related charges.

At this time, Raley has not been linked to the other cases; however, detectives are reviewing additional evidence. He was charged with one count of burglary. On May 9, a district court commissioner released Raley from the Detention Center on personal recognizance.

On May 11, a judge ordered Hagens to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Det. R. Beach is continuing to investigate.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.