EDGEWATER, Md. — On December 3, 2022, just after midnight, officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, 3029 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis. Mr. Santiago appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

While conducting preliminary interviews with numerous witnesses, officers learned of a potential suspect referred to as “Alex.”

Officers were able to locate and interview “Alex,” and as a result of that interview, in addition to corroborating evidence at the scene, he was arrested and charged accordingly.

Even though an arrest has been made, anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Alex Salinas

19-year-old

Annapolis, Maryland