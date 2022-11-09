DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville.

The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue toward Queen Anne Bridge Road. For unknown reasons, the Ford crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

When the Ford struck the tree, it ignited, caught fire, and became fully engulfed.

The driver of the Ford was flown by Maryland State Police, Trooper 3, to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical/life-threatening injuries.

The backseat passenger was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with critical/life-threatening injuries.

The front-seat passenger was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section, and they ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-8573 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Vehicle 1: 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup

Driver:

Christopher Timberlake – Critical Injuries

38-year-old

Charlottesville, Virginia

Front Seat Passenger:

Unidentified male – Fatal Injuries

Back Seat Passenger:

Juvenile male – Critical Injuries

15-year-old