Camilo Frost Garcia

LA PLATA, Md. – On June 18, at 10:48 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata.

During the stop, the officer recovered marijuana and a loaded firearm, which the driver is prohibited from possessing due to his age.

The driver, Camilo Frost Garcia, 18, of White Plains, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a firearm, and other related charges.

On June 19, Garcia was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner after paying 10% of a $2,500 bond.

Officer Kerlin investigated.

