Police Searching For Suspects After Carjacking And Kidnapping In Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – At approximately 7:00 a.m. on April 15, 2023, officers received a report of a carjacking and responded to Crew Boats To Go, located at 6211 Old Pennington Avenue in Baltimore. The incident occurred earlier that morning in the 300 block of Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie.

According to the victim, an adult female, she was dropping off a friend when she was approached by two suspects. The victim described the suspects as a white male in his 40s with short brown hair and a heavy-set white female with light brown hair, missing a front tooth. The suspects forcibly removed the victim from her vehicle and threw her into the trunk. The vehicle was later driven to Pennington Avenue above Curtis Creek where the victim was removed from the trunk and thrown over the side of the bridge and into Curtis Creek. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a black 2012 Mercedes 550 sedan.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are still at large and are described as a white male, 35-40 years old, with short light brown hair and a heavy-set white female, 35-40 years old, with light brown hair, missing a front tooth.

Northern District detectives are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

