Brian McCane, Sr.

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit as well as a joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Brian McCane, Sr., 37 of Lusby, who is wanted in connection with an assault and reckless endangerment that occurred on December 25 in Waldorf.

McCane is alleged to have pointed a gun at an acquaintance before he discharged several rounds into the air. He then fled in his vehicle prior to officers arriving.

McCane is 5’6” and weighs about 145 lbs., and he drives a silver Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers believe he may be in Washington, D.C. or the Prince George’s County, Maryland area.

Anyone with information about McCane’s whereabouts should contact PFC T.J. Rickard at RickardT@ccso.us or 301-752-9258. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to McCane’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.