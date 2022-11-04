CALIFORNIA, Md. – Todd Morgan is a 66-year-old Defense Contractor for SAIC running for State Delegate in District 29C.

“I am a three-term St. Mary’s County Commissioner. Due to term limits, I can no longer run for that position. Over the past 12 years, I have gained significant experience in how the government operates at the federal, state, and local level,” Morgan told TheBayNet.com.

“I served on many local and State boards that provide me additional insight into the southern Maryland region. Experience and relationships matter for this job. I have worked hard to develop both and feel I am the strongest candidate to represent District 29C in Annapolis.”

Morgan also discussed his background and personal accomplishments, “I earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Susquehanna University and my MBA from Marshall University. I was a partner in a highly successful defense contracting firm, Eagan, McAllister Associates, Inc. I served as President of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance for six years. I have served 12 years on the Southern Maryland Tri-County Council, five terms as its chairman. I am the recipient of the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. I have three children, Lauren, Andrew, and Megan, all adults and enjoying successful careers.”

When asked about the biggest issues facing the community, Morgan said, “First, I would say taxes. With inflation running at record levels our citizens can’t afford to be subjected to an increasing tax burden. Over the last few years, I have worked to lower county taxes and will continue to do so in Annapolis. Next, support for law enforcement and our first responders. I see firsthand daily the problems of crime in our community and the stress it places on both law enforcement and first responders. We need to support each group with the resources they need to do their job and protect our citizens.”

Morgan told us about some changes he would like to make if elected:

“I would advocate for the elimination and/or reduction of the estate and inheritance taxes. Too many friends of mine, and many others, are leaving Maryland because it’s just too expensive to live here. This would be a good first step in encouraging people to stay. I would advocate for reducing undue burdens on small businesses. There are so many complex rules and requirements for small businesses these days that they struggle to stay in business. As a County Commissioner for 12 years, there has always been an “unfunded mandate” coming down from Annapolis. The Legislature pushes a requirement to the County level but doesn’t provide the funding. If the lawmakers in Annapolis are going to require the County to enforce or enact something, then the associated costs with this requirement should be provided by the State.”

Morgan spoke about some of the challenges he will face if elected:

“I don’t believe there is an easy part to any elected job. After 12 years, I know this as a fact. You are accountable to your constituents 365 days a year,” he said. “Next, the complexity of State government versus local government. Tied to this will be working in a body politic much larger than county government, not just five commissioners but 141 Delegates. Fortunately, my experience in building, and working with, existing relationships in Annapolis will help me succeed. I look forward to this challenge.”

A quote Morgan said that he likes to live by is from Babe Ruth: “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”

Morgan concluded with some final words on why he feels he should be elected:

“For 40 years, I have worked throughout St. Mary’s and Calvert County to get things done. I have worked to gain your confidence, respect, and trust. As a businessman, contractor, and County Commissioner, the experience I gained and the relationships I built, enabled me to get things done,” he explained. “I am accessible, people can call me anytime, and I will work to solve their problems. This has taken years of work. I will work to have your voice heard; I will stand for your beliefs. I ask for your vote on November 8.”

“I will be a full-time Delegate. I will continue to be the working liaison for the leadership of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, the contractors, and to our citizens,” he continued. “I will work diligently for job creation, lowering taxes, supporting small business, promoting clean and accessible waterways, and supporting our law enforcement and first responders.”

For more information on Todd Morgan’s campaign visit www.Toddmorganfordelegate.com

