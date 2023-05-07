LEONARDTOWN, Md – On May 7, 2023 at approximately 11:49 a.m., EMS reported to the Leonardtown fairgrounds for a reported white powder substance.

The white substance was found on money being exchanged at the entry gate. It was reported the receiver of the currency got sick once coming into contact with the money.

Emergency services was then called to the scene and placed the currency into a sealed bag to be further tested.

The patient did not require medical treatment.

We will provide updates as they become available.

