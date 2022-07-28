CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The Town of Chesapeake Beach announces the upcoming improvements to the boardwalk along Route 261 boardwalk that runs north to south from Harbor Rd to 17th Street.

Repairs are expected to start Friday, July 29th.

In order to make the necessary repairs, the boardwalk will be intermittently closed for approximately (6) six days.

Repairs include replacing the boards and railings.

Expect extended traffic delays as the work is conducted. Avoid the area if possible until the repairs are completed.