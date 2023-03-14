Robert Wilmer Wathen “Oats” ,77, of Bushwood, MD, passed away on March 7, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 10, 1945 in Bushwood, MD, he was the loving son of Bonnie Lee Wathen and Albert Leonard Wathen, Sr. Robert was the loving husband of Mary Kathryn Wathen, whom he married on January 22, 1983 in All Saints Church. He is survived by his children Debbie Fabricante (Corey) and Robert W. Wathen, Jr., one grandchild Alex, and his siblings Mary E. Rencher of Clements, MD, Shirley M. Wood of California, MD, Teresa A. Wood of Mechanicsville, MD, Paul B. Wathen of Valley Lee, MD, Joseph N. Wathen of Loveville, MD, and Roberta L. Hill of Hollywood, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings Albert L. Wathen, Jr., Ernest S. Wathen, and Annie Bell Wathen.

Robert was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent Highs School in 1963. He served in the United States Army from Oct 14, 1965 to October 13, 1967. He was a carpenter and worked for St. Mary’s County Parks and Recreation until August 31, 2016. He was a member of the Seventh Dist. Optimist Club and ACTS (A Community That Shares).

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple cofficiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Guy, Gary Wood, Charlies Wood, Benten Burch, Jerry Hill, and Howard Burch. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Oliver, Tony Hardesty, Patsy Wathen, Teresa Wood, Jimmy Lacey, and Jim Stanley.