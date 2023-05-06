Running Hare Vineyard Still Closed Due To Zoning Dispute

Credit: Running Hare Vineyard

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Running Hare Vineyard is still unable to open this weekend due to a zoning dispute with the Calvert County Government. Running Hare Vineyard fist posted about the situation on their Facebook page on March 31st stating:

“To our loyal customers,

We received a final verdict today from the Calvert County Government that we will not be able to open to the public as scheduled due to a recent Stop Work order. This decision was certainly unexpected, as we had scheduled staff, vendors, and musicians for this weekend. We certainly would not have done so if we had been expecting this decision. We thank all of those involved for being so understanding of our current situation. We are working closely with the Calvert County Government to get this issue resolved and reopen as soon as possible. We have cherished our role as members of the Calvert County business community since 2008, having raised millions of dollars for local charities and organizations while providing family entertainment and employment for our community. We are looking forward to continuing to do so in the near future.

Our private events, such as weddings, will continue as scheduled.

We will keep you all updated as we learn more.

-Running Hare Vineyard”

According to co-owner Matt Scarborough, “Both sides are working diligently to get this resolved.” Although Scarborough says it has been frustrating, he says they are making progress and are hoping to open soon.

The company has communicated more details while answering questions from the community and customers via Facebook. In one response they state, “We have been working through this with the county since 2020. Unfortunately, the process is extremely lengthy. We were allowed to operate while these issues were being addressed up until March of this year, when the new BOCC decided that they want us to be in full compliance before opening. While it is within their right to do so, we feel that it is not in the best interest of our employees, our customers, and the business community of Calvert County.”

The Vineyard’s Tasting Room and Biergarten have been in the community for many years with the owners taking inspiration of their “love for wine which started in the vineyards of Southern France.”

Interested parties can visit their website at https://runningharevineyard.com/pages/about or their Facebook page for updates on the opening.

