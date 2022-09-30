Samuel Francis Perkins

Samuel F. Perkins III, 83, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022 with his wife of 53 years, Christine Perkins, and family at his side.

Sam was born on October 20, 1938 to Samuel F. Perkins Jr. and Loretta (Davis) Perkins in Washington, DC.

They moved to Compton when he was 9, and following high school he worked as a civil servant at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, retiring after 38 years. He especially enjoyed jazz and classical music as well as family gatherings with local and foreign cuisines.

Sam was proceeded in death by his parents and is survived by his sons Samuel F. Perkins IV (Lisa), and Clayton T. Perkins (Diane). He is also survived by several grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at a location and date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

