MARYLAND – Looking for a good horror flick to watch before Halloween? Choose from 10 of these scary movies, shot on location in Maryland!

“The Blair Witch Project”, released in 1999, was filmed in Seneca Creek State Park and Burkittsville in Montgomery County. It follows three film students who vanish after traveling into a secluded Maryland first to film a documentary. One year later, “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” was released and shot on location right outside Baltimore.

Here’s a list of the other movies filmed across Maryland:

“Swarm of the Snakehead”

– Filmed in Easton, Maryland.

– Plot: A dysfunctional family, made up of a father and three daughters, find themselves vacationing on the Maryland shore in the midst of a deadly attack of genetically engineered snakehead fish.

“Fear of Clowns”

– Filmed entirely in Maryland and directed by Kevin Kangas who isfrom Glen Burnie.

– Plot: An artist who is struggling with a hostile spouse becomes the object of a mentally disturbed clown.

“The Invasion”

– Filmed in Baltimore

– Plot: Nicole Kidman plays a Washington, D.C. psychiatrist who unearths the origin of an alien plague that alters human behavior.

“The Dead Ones”

– From filmmaker Jeremy Kasten who was raised in Baltimore, so there was no better place to film it than in his hometown.

– Plot: Four students are locked in a school and hunted by a gangdressed as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

“Lovely Molly”

– Filmed in Washington County’s Hagerstown, MD.

– Plot: Newlyweds Molly and Tim, move into Molly’s deceased father’shouse and childhood home in the countryside. During their stay, painful memories and a supernatural presence begin to haunt her.

“From Within”

– Much of the filming took place in Perry Point, MD.

– Plot: A small evangelical Maryland town is gripped by a curse whichcauses residents to commit suicide, causing fear and panic to erupt.

“Deadlands: The Rising” & “Deadlands 2: Trapped”

– Filming for the first movie took place in Baltimore, MD.

– The sequel was filmed in several locations from Hagerstown to Pasadena to Gaithersburg.

– Plot 1: A biochemical weapon explosion causes a freak chain of events and brings the dead back to life.

– Plot 2: When the US government tests a highly secret nerve gas on the residents of Hagerstown, MD the side effects bring down a world of horrors for 6 strangers trapped inside a movie theater.

