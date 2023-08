MECHANICSVILLE, Md – On August 26, 2023 at approximately 6:37 p.m., crews began a search party for a missing 4 year-old boy.

The 4 year-old boy is described to be non-verbal wearing a black shirt, black shoes and wearing a diaper. His hair is described to be brown curly hair.

The search party is on the 29800 block of Scott Circle and Golden Beach Road.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department