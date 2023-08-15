Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the I-95 corridor in Maryland until 9 PM. This watch also includes the adjacent waters. The Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and I-95 corridor through central Maryland, northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Maryland counties included in the watch are Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Marys, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.

Special Marine Warnings may be required for portions of the waters as well.

In addition, a Flood Watch is in effect until 8 PM this evening for much of the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas. This is due to the threat of flash flooding from slow-moving thunderstorms. Urban areas hit by heavy rainfall yesterday are particularly vulnerable to additional flash flooding this afternoon and evening.

