Sharon Cecelia Dombrowski, 77, of Indian Head, MD, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022.

Sharon was born December 20, 1945, to John and Bertha Sullivan in Washington, DC.

Sharon graduated from Elizabeth Seton in Bladensburg, MD. After high school, she became a wife and mother of four children. Sharon moved to North Tonawanda, NY after the birth of her second child. She returned to Maryland in the summer of 1983. After raising her children, Sharon went to work for the U.S. Census Bureau for 25 years. Sharon enjoyed gardening, QVC, and scratch-off tickets, but the joy of her life was being a grandmother.

Sharon is survived by her children, Curtis Barber of Indian Head, MD, Lisa Kurtz (Andy) of Indian Head, MD, Linda Roberts (Frank) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jennifer Mobley (Joey) of Hughesville, MD; step-children, Justin Lutz (Carla) of Mechanicsville, MD, Neal Lutz of Fulton, MD, and Collen Lutz of Prince Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Mathew Harper, Nicholas Cox, Kasey Shipp, Ashley Mobley, Alyssa Mobley, Andrew Mobley, Joshua Roberts, Brooke Roberts, and Joseph Nelms; and sister, Kathy Frith.

Sharon is predeceased by her parents, and husband David B. Lutz.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2023, with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and a memorial service at 7:00 pm officiated by Deacon Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

