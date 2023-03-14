Sheriff's Office Investigates Vandalism In Owings

OWINGS, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a destruction of property that occurred at 7110 Industrial Drive in Owings, MD.

The incidents occurred during the evening hours of Friday, March 3, 2023 and on Friday, March 10.

The suspect(s) spray painted the phrases below and other graphic images onto shipping containers, a building, and vehicles on the property.

Anyone investigating similar incidents or who may have information on the meaning of these tags is asked to contact Deputy Dawson at Michelle.Dawson@calvertcountymd.gov.

Please refer to case number 23-15372.