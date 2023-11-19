LA PLATA, Md – On November 18, 2023 at approximately 7:43 a.m., units responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Crain Highway in the area of Hawthorne Road.

Units arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle that went over a guardrail and down a hill resulting in entrapment. Firefighters were able to open the passenger side door.

Units were able to successfully extricate the occupant from the vehicle. All further care was passed onto EMS.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of La Plata Volunteer Fire Department