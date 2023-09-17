Soda Run Leads Lucky Player To A Double Pick 5 Win

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – A thirst for a cool beverage led a Washington, D.C. resident into a Capitol Heights convenience store, where she bought a soda and decided to take a chance on a couple of Pick 5 tickets. She wound up with a combined $100,000 in prizes.

The 29-year-old stopped at 7-Eleven #11682 located at 7411 Central Avenue in Capitol Heights. She based her Pick 5 number choice on the date of birth of a family member, following up that purchase with a second Pick 5 ticket identical to the first. She placed a $1 straight bet on both tickets to earn two $50,000 top prizes.

The happy winner plans to use her newfound fortune to pay bills.

Her lucky Lottery retailer, 7-Eleven #11682, will receive a $500 bonus for each winning ticket sold, earning a total of $1,000. Pick 5 drawings take place twice daily, seven days a week. The Lottery began offering the game in February 2022; learn how to play here.