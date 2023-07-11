SOMD Public Schools Back To School Supply List & Start Dates

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – With a fresh wave of excitement, schools are gearing up to welcome students back into their halls for a year filled with new opportunities and growth. Check out the links and resources below and get ready for another excellent school year.
CALVERT COUNTY
The 2023-2024 Calvert County Public School year begins on August 28, 2023.
Student Services
- Student Registration: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/online-registration
- Medical Information (School Health Program): https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/school-health-program
- School Calendar: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1684498762/calvertnetk12mdus/ids5v1ousyrjixpwallf/School-Year-Calendar.pdf
Elementary School Supply Lists
- Barstow Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://baes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents
- Beach Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1688995016/calvertnetk12mdus/up5etasn6citr5aulupk/Supply-List.pdf
- Calvert Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687437803/calvertnetk12mdus/e5uepjbk1kb4ap38ydol/CES-Supply-Lists.pdf
- Dowell Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686935352/calvertnetk12mdus/cfzxetwi63x1cqjqs45m/Supply-List.pdf
- Huntingtown Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://hes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents
- Mount Harmony Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686312710/calvertnetk12mdus/hw6hekvzkwozkmef6aeh/Supply-List.pdf
- Mutual Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686312731/calvertnetk12mdus/ksk4mj2kmjvbt8fvytzk/Supply-List.pdf
- Patuxent Appeal Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687269827/calvertnetk12mdus/wxvzopqmoqahwzkifmev/Supply-List.pdf
- Plum Point Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://ppes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents
- Saint Leonard Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686755029/calvertnetk12mdus/qw6mxsyrblgs6ya9ztch/Supply-List.pdf
- Sunderland Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1689016349/calvertnetk12mdus/qy6jewib14ynyzknvgal/Supply-List.pdf
- Windy Hill Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://whes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents
CHARLES COUNTY
The 2023-2024 Charles County Public School year begins on August 28, 2023.
Student Services
- Student Registration: https://www.ccboe.com/parents/online-registration
- Vaccination Requirements: https://www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/staff/school-nurses/vaccination-requirements
- Health Forms: https://www.ccboe.com/departments/student-services/staff/school-nurses/health-forms-and-important-links
- School Calendar: https://www.ccboe.com/about/calendar?cal_date=2023-08-10
Elementary School Supply Lists
- Arthur Middleton Elementary: https://middleton.ccboe.com/supply-lists
- Berry Elementary: https://berry.ccboe.com/supply-lists
- Billingsley Elementary: https://billingsley.ccboe.com/supply-lists
- C. Paul Barnhart Elementary: https://barnhart.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary: https://jenifer.ccboe.com/supply-lists
- Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary: https://brown.ccboe.com/supply-lists
- Dr. James Craik Elementary: https://craik.ccboe.com/school-supplies
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary: https://mudd.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary: https://higdon.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Eva Turner Elementary: https://turner.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Gale-Bailey Elementary: https://galebailey.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Indian Head Elementary: https://indianhead.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- J.C. Parks Elementary: https://parks.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- J.P. Ryon Elementary: https://ryon.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Malcolm Elementary: https://malcolm.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Mary B. Neal Elementary: https://neal.ccboe.com/school-supplies-2022-2023
- Mary H. Matula Elementary: https://matula.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary: https://mthope.ccboe.com/student/supplylist
- T.C. Martin Elementary: https://martin.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- Walter J. Mitchell Elementary: https://mitchell.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- William A. Diggs: https://diggs.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
- William B. Wade Elementary: https://wade.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists
ST. MARY’S COUNTY
The 2023-2024 St. Mary’s County School year begins on August 23, 2023.
Student Services
- Student Registration, Vaccination & Medical Information: https://www.smcps.org/ss/student-registration
- Back To School Information Page: https://www.smcps.org/offices/strategic-initiatives/back-to-school
- School Calendar: https://www.smcps.org/calendar?cal_date=2023-08-01
Elementary School Supply Lists
- Benjamin Banneker Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/172k6DnA9YMC5KDOPLtpX4xtHrLxNC9jJLNCj-samrbQ/edit
- Chesapeake Public Charter: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687789888/smcpsorg/kgdumsudryeujr9jqnxe/2023-2024_School_Supply_List_1.pdf
- Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aqUS5X7pLokmhZiW8mX2N6G7WwQZvV-P/edit
- Dynard Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1X8vP0goOFQs5F4kilI-gp05lVG-yVLQF/edit
- Evergreen Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Pj_dq-1I-8YQ5f8LqtI08vH_G8R4iRgc/edit
- George Washington Carver Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SoHiqH15lXUesVuqx5VsOJF6rBudjzV-icz8dkAVtPc/edit
- Green Holly Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NLV8jA97czzVeSZJ7Dcgieh0zDaPLSwNX3QNMfh5usw/edit
- Greenview Knolls Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687886838/smcpsorg/gxcc597kcbialqjitktb/GKES-School-Supplies-2023.pdf
- Hollywood Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1675101068/smcpsorg/hxupafkzc04zgvzy4egp/HESSupplyList-SY22_23.pdf
- Leonardtown Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1674762571/smcpsorg/zmttnlvpt9uxehp9akio/LES2022-2023SupplyLists.pdf
- Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O5by6mL4X2q-Bai8QjjDiR0ecB1LkXTFIKDylPZE2zg/edit
- Lexington Park Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1689009385/smcpsorg/d7zjoi8q1txn9ffjfmq7/LPES_2023-2024_School_Supply_List_F.pdf
- Mechanicsville Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UoOf6j8vApZCHjuBKpeP1Dh6WORWtZpMF7iD6zdbXf0/edit
- Oakville Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1674500631/smcpsorg/vlohtdkdytyand3igado/OakvilleElementary2022-2023SupplyList.pdf
- Park Hall Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1674505531/smcpsorg/fgkktp0ykjy644biruhq/ParentSupplyList2022-2023.pdf
- Piney Point Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wXUW9p6Jj2vcEwPyw-spl98Bjdg-Hf5B-L4OSJV4W2U/edit
- Ridge Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687789694/smcpsorg/buo8xdiqbbg8vohastx1/RESSchoolSupplyListSY2022-2023.pdf
- Town Creek Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gJ1cPcbiMa2mj9pSHoKwvluBEM7rFyjYMPXSlAK1nt8/edit
- White Marsh Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1685989536/smcpsorg/ikrzvbdaysk8urytwcf0/SchoolSupplyList2023-2024.pdf
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com