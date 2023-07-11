SOMD Public Schools Back To School Supply List & Start Dates

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – With a fresh wave of excitement, schools are gearing up to welcome students back into their halls for a year filled with new opportunities and growth. Check out the links and resources below and get ready for another excellent school year. 

CALVERT COUNTY

The 2023-2024 Calvert County Public School year begins on August 28, 2023.

Student Services

Elementary School Supply Lists       

CHARLES COUNTY

The 2023-2024 Charles County Public School year begins on August 28, 2023.

Student Services

Elementary School Supply Lists       

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

The 2023-2024 St. Mary’s County School year begins on August 23, 2023.

Student Services

Elementary School Supply Lists       

