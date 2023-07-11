SOMD Public Schools Back To School Supply List & Start Dates

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – With a fresh wave of excitement, schools are gearing up to welcome students back into their halls for a year filled with new opportunities and growth. Check out the links and resources below and get ready for another excellent school year.

CALVERT COUNTY

The 2023-2024 Calvert County Public School year begins on August 28, 2023.

Student Services

Student Registration: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/online-registration

Student Registration: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/online-registration

Medical Information (School Health Program): https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/departments/student-services/school-health-program

School Calendar: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1684498762/calvertnetk12mdus/ids5v1ousyrjixpwallf/School-Year-Calendar.pdf

Elementary School Supply Lists

Barstow Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://baes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents

Beach Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1688995016/calvertnetk12mdus/up5etasn6citr5aulupk/Supply-List.pdf

Calvert Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687437803/calvertnetk12mdus/e5uepjbk1kb4ap38ydol/CES-Supply-Lists.pdf

Dowell Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686935352/calvertnetk12mdus/cfzxetwi63x1cqjqs45m/Supply-List.pdf

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686935352/calvertnetk12mdus/cfzxetwi63x1cqjqs45m/Supply-List.pdf Huntingtown Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://hes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents

Mount Harmony Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686312710/calvertnetk12mdus/hw6hekvzkwozkmef6aeh/Supply-List.pdf

Mutual Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686312731/calvertnetk12mdus/ksk4mj2kmjvbt8fvytzk/Supply-List.pdf

Patuxent Appeal Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687269827/calvertnetk12mdus/wxvzopqmoqahwzkifmev/Supply-List.pdf

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687269827/calvertnetk12mdus/wxvzopqmoqahwzkifmev/Supply-List.pdf Plum Point Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://ppes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents

Saint Leonard Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1686755029/calvertnetk12mdus/qw6mxsyrblgs6ya9ztch/Supply-List.pdf

Sunderland Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1689016349/calvertnetk12mdus/qy6jewib14ynyzknvgal/Supply-List.pdf

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1689016349/calvertnetk12mdus/qy6jewib14ynyzknvgal/Supply-List.pdf Windy Hill Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://whes.calvertnet.k12.md.us/about-us/our-parents

CHARLES COUNTY

The 2023-2024 Charles County Public School year begins on August 28, 2023.

Student Services

Elementary School Supply Lists

Arthur Middleton Elementary: https://middleton.ccboe.com/supply-lists

Berry Elementary: https://berry.ccboe.com/supply-lists

Billingsley Elementary: https://billingsley.ccboe.com/supply-lists

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary: https://barnhart.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary: https://jenifer.ccboe.com/supply-lists

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary: https://brown.ccboe.com/supply-lists

Dr. James Craik Elementary: https://craik.ccboe.com/school-supplies

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary: https://mudd.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary: https://higdon.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Eva Turner Elementary: https://turner.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Gale-Bailey Elementary: https://galebailey.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Indian Head Elementary: https://indianhead.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

J.C. Parks Elementary: https://parks.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

J.P. Ryon Elementary: https://ryon.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Malcolm Elementary: https://malcolm.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Mary B. Neal Elementary: https://neal.ccboe.com/school-supplies-2022-2023

Mary H. Matula Elementary: https://matula.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary: https://mthope.ccboe.com/student/supplylist

T.C. Martin Elementary: https://martin.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

Walter J. Mitchell Elementary: https://mitchell.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

William A. Diggs: https://diggs.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

William B. Wade Elementary: https://wade.ccboe.com/parent/supply-lists

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

The 2023-2024 St. Mary’s County School year begins on August 23, 2023.

Student Services

Student Registration, Vaccination & Medical Information: https://www.smcps.org/ss/student-registration

Back To School Information Page: https://www.smcps.org/offices/strategic-initiatives/back-to-school

School Calendar: https://www.smcps.org/calendar?cal_date=2023-08-01

Elementary School Supply Lists

Benjamin Banneker Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/172k6DnA9YMC5KDOPLtpX4xtHrLxNC9jJLNCj-samrbQ/edit

Chesapeake Public Charter: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687789888/smcpsorg/kgdumsudryeujr9jqnxe/2023-2024_School_Supply_List_1.pdf

Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1aqUS5X7pLokmhZiW8mX2N6G7WwQZvV-P/edit

Dynard Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1X8vP0goOFQs5F4kilI-gp05lVG-yVLQF/edit

Evergreen Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Pj_dq-1I-8YQ5f8LqtI08vH_G8R4iRgc/edit

George Washington Carver Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SoHiqH15lXUesVuqx5VsOJF6rBudjzV-icz8dkAVtPc/edit

Green Holly Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NLV8jA97czzVeSZJ7Dcgieh0zDaPLSwNX3QNMfh5usw/edit

Greenview Knolls Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687886838/smcpsorg/gxcc597kcbialqjitktb/GKES-School-Supplies-2023.pdf

Hollywood Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1675101068/smcpsorg/hxupafkzc04zgvzy4egp/HESSupplyList-SY22_23.pdf

Leonardtown Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1674762571/smcpsorg/zmttnlvpt9uxehp9akio/LES2022-2023SupplyLists.pdf

Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O5by6mL4X2q-Bai8QjjDiR0ecB1LkXTFIKDylPZE2zg/edit

Lexington Park Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1689009385/smcpsorg/d7zjoi8q1txn9ffjfmq7/LPES_2023-2024_School_Supply_List_F.pdf

Mechanicsville Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UoOf6j8vApZCHjuBKpeP1Dh6WORWtZpMF7iD6zdbXf0/edit

Oakville Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1674500631/smcpsorg/vlohtdkdytyand3igado/OakvilleElementary2022-2023SupplyList.pdf

Park Hall Elementary: (Check back for an updated link) https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1674505531/smcpsorg/fgkktp0ykjy644biruhq/ParentSupplyList2022-2023.pdf

Piney Point Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wXUW9p6Jj2vcEwPyw-spl98Bjdg-Hf5B-L4OSJV4W2U/edit

Ridge Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1687789694/smcpsorg/buo8xdiqbbg8vohastx1/RESSchoolSupplyListSY2022-2023.pdf

Town Creek Elementary: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gJ1cPcbiMa2mj9pSHoKwvluBEM7rFyjYMPXSlAK1nt8/edit

White Marsh Elementary: https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1685989536/smcpsorg/ikrzvbdaysk8urytwcf0/SchoolSupplyList2023-2024.pdf

