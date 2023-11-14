MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Rush / Chopticon High School varsity forward and attacking midfielder, Kylie Beauregard, announces their selection into the prestigious EXACT 11 International program. Participating in an elite group of top athletes across the country, Beauregard was handpicked by dozens of college coaches attending the EXACT College Showcase Camps out of thousands of promising athletes.

Starting their sports journey at the tender age of seven, Beauregard has a proven track record demonstrating their hard work and passion for soccer. Their credentials include being chosen as the Freshman Fall Performer by the coaching staff at Chopticon High School in 2022. Most notably, they were part of the 2023 Maryland State cup champion team, and also the 2023 regional champion varsity team for Chopticon High School, a first in the school’s history.

With a bright future ahead, Beauregard will travel to Spain and have the opportunity to train and compete with professional clubs abroad. On being chosen for the EXACT 11, Beauregard quotes, “It is a blessing! I am so grateful for this opportunity, and those who believe in the gift God has given me.”

Off the field, Beauregard is an exemplary student who is a part of the National Honors Society, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. They participate in the student council, academy of finance, future business leaders of America, and the principal’s advisory council at their school. “My faith plays an important role in my sports, school, and everyday life,” she expressed.

Planning to continue playing soccer in college, Beauregard is looking forward to the new challenges and victories to come.

About EXACT Sports: EXACT Sports is a developmental company that provides innovative tools to benefit participants in sporting events. EXACT helps athletes from all over the globe to harness their potential and aids in their journey towards greatness. To learn more about our programs, visit our homepage: [https://www.exactsports.com](https://www.exactsports.com) .