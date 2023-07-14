INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Martika Savoy of Marbury said she was so excited about her win, she thought it was going to send her into labor.

Charles County grocery store manager wins top prize on FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler

Martika Savoy of Charles County was excited when she realized she had won $100,000 on FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler. Maybe too excited.

“I thought I was going to have my baby on the floor,” said the mom who is expecting her fourth child.

The Marbury resident said her boyfriend always plays different scratch-offs and FAST PLAY games, but she is a casual player. She hadn’t played a game in a few months but said her instincts told her to purchase a ticket.

“It was a spur of the moment decision. I said ‘why not play today’,” Martika explained.

The grocery store manager said some of her winnings will be used on a down payment on a house.

According to Martika, she enjoys traveling and taking her kids to amusement parks. She added she did not tell her kids that she was a winner but they should find out soon.

“Some of the money will go to my babies and my bills,” said the 31-year-old.

Martika is the fifth Winfall Doubler $100,000 winner. There are still 19 unclaimed $100,000 top prizes, 16 $50,000 prizes, 24 $20,000 prizes and 26 $10,000 prizes. There are also prizes ranging from $20 to $1,000.

Since Martika purchased her winning ticket at Pisgah General at 7015 Poorhouse Road in Charles County, the Indian Head retailer will receive $1,000 bonus.