St. Clement’s Island Museum To Host Annual Appraiser Fair

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – You may have an attic full of hidden treasures and not even know it! Meet with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions at the annual Appraiser Fair on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the St. Clement’s Island Museum.

The Appraiser’s Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them.

Appraisers will be available to offer oral appraisal to members of the public for the following categories: fine arts, dolls, coins, and currency. The fine arts category includes ceramics, pottery, glassware, artwork/paintings, music boxes and small furniture pieces. Items in this category are limited to two items per person at a fee of $5 per item. Other category fees are $5 each. Cash, credit card, and check are accepted.

The featured appraisers come from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines. The “fine arts” appraisers include Dorie Lear, a certified auction house appraiser; Henry Lane Hull, proprietor of Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals; and Bill Curry, proprietor of Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles. William Parron, proprietor of the Bill Parron Coin Co, will be available to appraise coins and currency. Linda Neeley of the Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland will appraise dolls.

The public will be seen on a first come first served basis and are encouraged to only bring items that can be hand-carried. Items that do not fit these categories will not be accepted for appraisal.

Appraisals are not certified; however, one can make arrangements for a certified appraisal at a later date and time. The public may experience long wait times for fine art appraisers.

Those who are members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will enjoy two free tickets good for two appraisals.

Friends’ members enjoy these and many other benefits throughout the year and at museum events, so be sure to join the Friends now and support local historic preservation.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626. Call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information.

The museum is open seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.