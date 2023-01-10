Dr. Jason Finkelstein

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce Dr. Jason Finkelstein, as the new Jurisdictional Medical Director for St. Mary’s County.

The Jurisdictional Medical Director is responsible for overseeing the quality of patient care provided by the County’s Emergency Medical Services Operational Program.

In this role, Dr. Finkelstein will provide medical expertise in all service aspects that have an impact on medical care delivered, to include planning, development, field and dispatch operations, and more.

“On behalf of the commissioners, I would like to welcome Dr. Finkelstein as our new Jurisdictional Medical Director,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “He brings a wealth of experience which will support our ongoing work to provide the highest quality emergency medical services to our community.”

Dr. Finkelstein is currently serving as the Interim Jurisdictional Medical Director for Calvert County, Maryland. He is a graduate of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse NY and completed his Fellowship in Emergency Medical Services at Johns Hopkins Medical University.

He is currently affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Medstar Southern Maryland.

“I am excited and looking forward to being part of the St. Mary’s EMS and first responder community,” said Finkelstein. “There is great optimism that we can make amazing strides to best help and serve the residents of St. Mary’s County.”

Dr. Finkelstein will assume the role of Jurisdictional Medical Director on January 10, 2023.