LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for Fair Housing Month, Week of the Young Child, National Animal Care & Control Week, and National Public Health Week. They also presented a commendation to David Alexander to honor his retirement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Economic Development’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Maryland Economic Development Corporation for AeroPark Land Site Analysis Services. Learn more about AeroPark at: stmaryscountymd.gov/aeropark

stmaryscountymd.gov/aeropark Approved the Department of Emergency Services’ request to enter into an agreement with Dr. Tammy Colson-Dorsch for veterinary services at the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center.

Approved the Department of Information Technology’s acceptance of the Broadband Grant Award in the amount of $27,000. Learn more at: stmaryscountymd.gov/laptop

stmaryscountymd.gov/laptop Approved the Department of Aging & Human Services’ application for the FY2024 Senior Rides Grant in the amount of $35,652.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks’ acceptance of the Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program award in the amount of $219,000 for the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi project.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s option contracts with Fourth Exploration, LLC and Great Mills IV, LLC in the amount of $167,230.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will not meet Tuesday, April 11. The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.