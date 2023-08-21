St. Mary’s County Health Hub Now Offering Xylazine Drug Testing Strips

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to a nationwide increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with a powerful non-opioid animal sedative, xylazine – a deadly combination commonly known as “Tranq” – the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is now offering testing strips to detect xylazine in illicit drugs.



Xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug intoxication. Because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone (Narcan®) will not work to reverse its effects though it may help with fentanyl overdoses. People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds involving necrosis—the rotting of skin tissue—that may lead to amputation. Community members may obtain xylazine test strips at the St. Mary’s County Health Hubthrough the Harm Reduction Program on a walk-in basis, free of charge.

SMCHD encourages those who are using illicit substances to seek professional help for their substance use. Help is available and individuals can be connected to local treatment options through the SMCHD website, calling 301-862-1680, or walking in Monday – Friday during business hours at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. The Health Hub offers the Harm Reduction Program to help mitigate the harms associated with drug use – such as overdoses, wounds, and infections – and encourage people into treatment when they are ready for it. The HRP provides infectious disease testing, Narcan®, and ways to test drug paraphernalia (such as pill bottles and syringes) for presence of fentanyl or other substances like xylazine.

“Anyone struggling with addiction needs to know about the dangers of xylazine and how it is getting mixed into the drug supply,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “These new test strips for xylazine will help prevent fatalities. Our Health Hub team also provides many other resources to get people connected to effective treatment for their drug use and support them in recovery.”

For further information about the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program, visit smchd.org/harmreduction.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.