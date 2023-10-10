St. Mary’s County Museums Announce Winter Operations

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division has announced that the water taxi service offered at St. Clement’s Island Museum will cease operations for the season by October 31, 2023, and resume cruises on Maryland Day, March 25, 2024.

The museums operated by the Museum Division, including St. Clement’s Island Museum in Coltons Point, the Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center in Leonardtown, and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, will continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day when they are closed.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse, the fourth division historic site, will be closed until spring 2024 when it will reopen for special open houses.

Our museums offer amazing programs and events throughout the year! Stay up to date by following them on Facebook at: St. Clement’s Island Museum: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Old Jail Museum & Visitor Center: Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum: Facebook.com/1836Light

Drayden African American Schoolhouse: Facebook.com/DraydenSchool

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.