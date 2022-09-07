St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Assault- On August 30, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 21300 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Keyonta Vasionda Bonds, age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and chest, and also bit the victim, causing visible injury. Bonds was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Violate Protective Order- On August 31, 2022, Dep. Lawrence contacted the victim who advised Christopher Shannon Bridgett, age 24 of Mechanicsville, had violated a protective order by sending the victim a message from the detention center. Dep. Lawrence responded to the to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged Bridgett with Violate Protective Order.

Christopher Shannon Bridgett

Theft- On August 31, 2022, Dep. Wimberly responded to the a theft in progress at the California Walmart. While responding to the call, Dep. Wimberly observed the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 22000 block of Chancellor’s Run Road in California. Located in the vehicle was Richard Alvin Nolan III, age 34 of Lusby, as well as the stolen property from the business. Investigation determined Nolan was previously issued a notice not to trespass at the business and the vehicle he was utilizing had been previously reported stolen. Nolan was arrested and charged with Theft, Vehicle Fail to Return, and Trespass: Private Property.

Richard Alvin Nolan III

Assault- On September 1, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Denis Migdael Florian Giron, age 29 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face, cutting the victim’s face with a knife, and strangling the victim. Florian Giron was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Denis Migdael Florian Giron

Assault- On September 1, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 27 of Great Mills, and Treyvon Devontae Hood, age 27 of Virginia, were playing cards when an argument occurred, and both individuals entered into a mutual assault. Brooks and Hood were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Treyvon Devontae Hood

Dimitri Paul Brooks

Assault- On September 2, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Christopher Shannon Bridgett, age 23 of Mechanicsville, spit on two victims in the dayroom. Bridgett was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Christopher Shannon Bridgett

Assault- On August 3, 2022, Cpl. J. Smith responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Wayne Carroll Key Jr., age 43 of no fixed address, and Alexander Joshua Mason, age 38 of Lexington Park, entered into a mutual assault. Key and Mason were charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available of Mason).

Wayne Carroll Key Jr.

Drug Arrest- On September 4, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported unconscious individual. Dep. Jerew was able to wake the individual, identified as Jason Edward Midkiff, age 38 of Great Mills. Midkiff had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody. Located in Midkiff’s backpack were two glass vials containing suspected cocaine. Midkiff was served the outstanding warrants and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Jason Edward Midkiff

Protective Order Violation- On September 4, 2022, DFC. Luffey responded to the 29000 block of Redstone Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined William Alexander Lionheart, age 31 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by entering the victim’s residence. Lionheart was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

William Alexander Lionheart

Warrants Served:

08/25/22- Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 21 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Benjamin Tylor Pistorio

08/25/22- Laura Ann Holroyd, age 24 of Callaway- Driving Motor Vehicle Without a License by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Laura Ann Holroyd

08/25/22- William Richard Sanders, age 33 of Newberg- Driving While Suspended by Dep. Haas# 367.

William Richard Sanders

08/26/22- Anthony Delonte Young, age 29 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving Without a License by Dep. Jerew# 372.

Anthony Delonte Young

08/26/22- Christian Alexander Montanez, age 27 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Budd# 325.

Christian Alexander Montanez

08/26/22- Luke Edward Culbert, age 30 of La Plata- Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Luke Edward Culbert

08/26/22- Joseph Aaron Young Jr., age 24 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Joseph Aaron Young

08/28/22- Kalisa Renae Hall, age 23 of Leonardtown- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Fail to Return Rental Vehicle, Theft, and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Kalisa Renae Hall

08/28/22- Dale Levan Waul, age 43 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.

Dale Levan Waul

08/29/22- Ashley Marie Moore, age 38 of Hollywood- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Marsch# 397.

Ashley Marie Moore

08/29/22- Tashika Lynn Mobley, age 31 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Child Abuse by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Tashika Lynn Mobley

08/29/22- Martin Abel Chavez-Izaguirre, age 20 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Martin Abel Chavez-Izaguirre

08/30/22- Robin Ann Laabs, age 51 of Lexington Park- Burglary 1st and 4th Degree, Theft, and Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

Robin Ann Laabs

08/30/22- Candace Rebecca Carroll, age 33 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Candace Rebecca Carroll

08/31/22- James Roshawn Garrett, age 41 of Hollywood- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Knott# 234. (No Photograph Available)

09/01/22- Benjamin Jamal Washington, age 22 of Hyattsville- Failure to Appear/Armed Robbery by Dep. Mattera# 375.

Benjamin Jamal Washington

09/01/22- Derrick Lee Scott, age 36 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Arson-Threat by Dep. Budd# 325.

Derrick Lee Scott

09/01/22- Shanita Ann Chase, age 35 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Shanita Ann Chase

09/01/22- Tyrell Lamar Douglas, age 25 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

Tyrell Lamar Douglas

09/02/22- Ashley Renee Harvey, age 28 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. J. Smith# 306.

09/02/22- Michelle Catherine Miles, age 35 of Lexington Park- Violation of Probation/Failure to Stop Vehicle at Accident Involving Death and Driving While Intoxicated by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

Michelle Catherin Miles

09/04/22- Jason Edward Midkiff, age 38 of Great Mills- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking and Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372.

Jason Edward Midkiff

09/04/22- Demetrius Donnell Mosby, age 30 of Lexington Park- Driving on Suspended License and Privilege by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

Demetrius Donnell Mosby

Juvenile Referrals:

08/29/22- Female age 14 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Davis# 197.

09/01/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

09/03/22- Male age 14 of Mechanicsville- Burglary 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Degree, and Theft by Dep. Haas# 367.

09/03/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

09/04/22- Male age 13 of Lexington Park- Rape 2nd Degree, and Sex Offense 4th Degree by Dep. Mattera# 375.