St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On October 6, 2022, Dep. Kirscht made contact with Vicki Marie Curtis, age 45 of Lexington Park, in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Curtis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the charge of Trespassing. Curtis was taken into custody and located in Curtis’ possession was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Curtis was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Vicki Marie Curtis

Assault- On October 8, 2022, Dep. Allebach responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Levi Sylvester Buck Jr., age 23 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim into a wall, causing visible injury to the victim’s forehead. Buck was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On October 8, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported fight in progress. As Dep. Kril was approaching the scene she observed Thomas Lamont Harris, age 44 of Lexington Park, in the roadway attempting to assault the victim. Harris was impeding traffic and vehicles were forced to come to a stop in the roadway, to avoid striking Harris. Harris ultimately struck the victim, and was arrested. While in custody he continually pulled away from deputies on scene and continued to try and assault the victim. Harris was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Thomas Lamont Harris

Assault- On October 12, 2022, DFC. Rycyzyn responded to the 45100 block of Deagle’s Boatyard Road in Piney Point, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joseph Shane Smith, age 44 of Piney Point, assaulted the victim by striking the victim and in the face and pushing the victim into a window, shattering the window and cutting the victim. Smith was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On October 12, 2022, Dep. Senatore responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Marcel Davon Blackiston, age 37 of no fixed address, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face several times. Blackiston was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Marcel Davon Blackiston

Trespassing- On October 13, 2022, DFC. Wimberly responded to the 22700 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported trespassing. The employee requested Nadezda Valadiminovhol Osipova, age 37 of no fixed address, be issued a no trespass order and leave the business property. Osipova was issued a no trespass notice and refused to leave the property. Osipova was arrested and charged with Trespassing: Private Property. (No Photograph Available)

Warrants Served:

10/11/22- Mark Anthony Wathen, age 56 of no fixed address- Sex Offense 2nd Degree by Dep. Absher# 405.

Mark Anthony Wathen

10/11/22- Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr., age 20 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Det. Lawrence# 279.

Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr.

10/13/22- Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of no fixed address- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify, Assault 1st Degree and Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Robert Alan Mandley Jr.

Juvenile Referrals:

10/09/22- Female age 15 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Stewart# 310.

10/09/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Stewart# 310.

10/10/22- Male age 16 of Mechanicsville- Telephone Misuse by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/10/22- Male age 16 of Mechanicsville- Telephone Misuse by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/12/22- Male age 15 of Great Mills- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/12/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

10/13/22- Female age 13 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Walker# 366.

10/14/22- Male age 14 of Virginia- Rape 2nd Degree, Sex Offense 4th Degree and Child Porn/Film by Dep. Mattera# 375.

10/15/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Operations by Dep. Absher# 405.

10/16/22- Male age 17 of Leonardtown- Property Destruction, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespassing-Private Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

10/16/22- Male age 15 of Leonardtown- Property Destruction, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespassing-Private Property by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

10/16/22- Male age 16 of Leonardtown- Property Destruction, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespassing by Cpl. Reppel# 141.