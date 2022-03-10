03/04/22- Laroi James Burch, age 30 of Lexington Park- Driving While Revoked and Firearm Possession/Felony Conviction by Dep. Burgess# 355.

03/04/22- James Foley Somerville, age 65 of no fixed address- Assault 1st Degree and Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by Dep. Marsch# 397.

03/04/22- Justin Ray King, age 39 of Hollywood- Violate Protective Order (four counts) by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

03/05/22- Cassandra NMN Bechas, age 60 of Lexington Park- CDS: Violation of Probation/Possession not Marijuana by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

03/06/22- Edna Renee Lyles, age 34 of Waldorf- Violation of Probation/Reckless Endangerment by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

03/07/22- Justin Lee Williams, age 30 of Virginia- Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Morgan# 384.

03/07/22- Prestley NMN Kerr, age 63 of Lexington Park- Trespass/Private Property by Cpl. Beishline#252.

03/07/22- Donald Wayne Norris, age 35 of Great Mills- Theft, Theft Scheme, Credit Card/Steal Another’s and Driving/Attempting to Drive Vehicle While Impaired by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

03/08/22- Aja Keyana Renee Sewell, age 31 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

03/08/22- Lavoi James Burch, age 30 of Lexington Park- Firearm Possession With Felony Conviction, Regulated Firearm/Illegal Possession, CDS: Distribution With a Firearm, and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle by Dep. Walker# 366.

03/08/22- Thomas Manaole Short, age 29 of Chaptico- Escape 1st Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

03/09/22- Dennis Jevone Furman, age 57 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

