Graduates of the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 69 and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Staff

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate four new Correctional Officers, who graduated from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 69 on Friday.

As we celebrate National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Shelby Connolly, Qur-An Dyson, Kayla Kerns and Abdu Sa after successfully completing their 11-week course.

CO Sa received the Physical Fitness award, while CO Kerns received the Steve Allen Award, exemplifying leadership, initiative, motivation and compassion among the class.

Cpl. Michael Labanowski presents CO Kerns with the Steve Allen Award

CO Qur-An Dyson, class speaker

Sheriff Hall and CO Sa

Sheriff Hall and CO Connolly

Session 69 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy