LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Allen Brooks, who left a treatment facility and failed to return to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Brooks is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, and was last seen on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Brooks is wanted for an active arrest warrant for Escape Second Degree-Conditions of Release and a bench warrant relating to a Circuit Court case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of David Allen Brooks is asked to contact Detective First Class Joseph A. Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 1959, or by email at Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.