S/DSFM Childress and McKinney, along with Chestertown PD kicked things off early today for Marylands Community Risk Reductions weekend.

This weekend our State Fire Marshals, Fire Inspectors and Administrative members of the department in partnership with our local Fire/EMS Departments will be knocking on doors to help support our Statewide Maryland Community Risk Reduction Weekend, May 20-21, 2023.

As we enter this weekend over 40 Marylanders from across the state have lost their lives to fire and we are asking that we all come together to ensure that our homes are fire safe and have working smoke alarms installed to help safe guard and alert us when fire is present. You can contact our office for a smoke alarm attached is our locations and we ask that you also reach out to your local Fire Department to help with the request.

S/DSFM Brad Childress got an early jump on this weekends Community Risk Reduction. He, along with other Upper Eastern Regional Office installed over 30 smoke alarms in one day.

Many ask how smoke alarms work, there are two styles of alarms they are: Photoelectric and Ionization.

Photoelectric smoke detectors are best at detecting large smoke particles from slow, smoldering fires. What Is an Ionization Smoke Detector? An ionization smoke detector contains a small bit of radioactive material that sits between two plates with electrical charges; the charge ionizes the air and causes a current to move between the plates.

Ionization smoke alarms are generally more responsive to flaming fires. How they work: Ionization-type smoke alarms have a small amount of radioactive material between two electrically charged plates, which ionizes the air and causes current to flow between the plates.

Either smoke alarm can be used. We ask that if your alarm in more than 10 years old you need to change out the system completely this goes for both the stand alone and the hard-wired. It is important that you keep with these maintained. If an alarm sounds, react immediately and without hesitation dial 911 for help.

Here are the top 5 MOST important items that we ask you do to keep you and your family safe in case a fire was to breakout in your residence.

Placement of Alarms: We want you to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, They should be placed outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. We ask that you test them monthly and if you find a problem reach out for help. Replace the alarms if they are 10 years or older. This goes both for Hard-wired as well. Close Before You Doze: At night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed, and be sure to close all doors behind you when you are escaping a fire. This will prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout your home and give you time to be rescued if trapped by a fire. Develop an Escape Plan: Meet with your family and develop an escape plan, have two ways out of every room. Make sure door locks are openable without using a key, and that bedroom windows are operational from the inside. Have a meeting place outside the home so your family can ensure everyone got out. We ask that you practice this plan every 6 months and if you have guest that are staying over inform them as well incase a fire was to occur. Get Out and Stay Out: We want you to Get out and Stay Out Always! Once out, NEVER EVER go back inside a burning building! You will not come back out alive. Call 911: Once out, make that 911 call immediately to the fire department to get them started as soon as possible. When calling try and stay calm, account for everyone that is with you and give a good and complete address to your location. Stay on with the dispatcher they will ask you questions to help the responding fire department.

If you know someone that requires a Hard of Hearing Smoke Alarm and Bed Shaker please visit: Our Application Process | fabscom-maryland and you can request one to be installed.