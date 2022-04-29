PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — On April 29, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer [MD-05] will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, offering his full endorsement of the democratic hopeful.

In response to inquiry of his endorsement, Hoyer told TheBayNet.com the following:

“I am honored to support Wes Moore to be the next Governor of the State of Maryland. While there are many great candidates in this year’s race, Wes stands out as a candidate whose experience, vision, and talent can lead Maryland toward a brighter future by inspiring our people – particularly our young people – to work together to face our toughest challenges.”

“Throughout his life, Wes Moore has shown up for the most vulnerable and given back to his community. He’s served his nation in uniform and proven himself as a successful author, businessman, and philanthropist. I have no doubt that he will be able to lead our state forward as governor as he works for stronger wages, more equitable opportunities, and greater pathways to success for Marylanders.

I strongly endorse Wes Moore, a native son of Maryland and a visionary and innovative, generational leader for our state.”

Moore has collected several major endorsements for his campaign ahead of the July 19th primary election. One of Moore’s most notable endorsements comes from the Maryland State Education Association.

However Moore’s campaign has not come without controversy. The candidate’s backstory has recently come into question after several other news organizations began to dig into his past.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.