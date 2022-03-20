LA PLATA, Md. – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) met today with Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Dr. Maria Navarro to discuss CCPS’ priorities and learn more about how the district has adjusted to manage student and teacher safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Navarro began her term as Charles County Public Schools Superintendent on July 1, 2021.

“I was glad to meet with Charles County’s newest school superintendent, Dr. Maria Navarro, today,” said Congressman Hoyer. “During our discussion, we focused on key priorities and initiatives for our schools in the year ahead. COVID-19 was devastating to our schools, and I’m glad that Dr. Navarro is focused on keeping Charles County students on track with the support and resources necessary to succeed.

Measures like the American Rescue Plan that Democrats enacted last year included direct assistance to public schools across the country with a total of $30 million to help K-12 schools safely re-open and address learning loss. Dr. Navarro is committed to building on this progress and I look forward to working with her in the near future to advance important opportunities for young learners in Charles County.”