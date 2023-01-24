"Steve" Stephen Frederick Vail

Stephen Frederick Vail, 69, of Callaway, MD passed away on January 12, 2023 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital with his family at his side.

He was born on February 10, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to the late Austin Frederick Vail, Jr. and Evelyn Mary (Liebig) Vail.

Steve was employed as a State Trooper by the Maryland State Police for over 25 dedicated years of service until his retirement. He truly loved working in the community and helping others. He was dedicated to keeping everyone safe and protected. On June 14, 1997 he married his beloved wife, Eileen Mary Vail, in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 25 wonderful years of marriage. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and working on old cars, and he especially loved his 55 Chevys. He loved going to his home in Virginia with his wife and his dog every month. It was his home away from home.

In addition to his beloved wife, Eileen, Steve is also survived by his children, Dillon Gatton (Jordan) of California, MD and Valerie Vail of Park Hall, MD; his step-son, David Harris (Kady) of Mechanicsville, MD, his nephew, Kevin Vitale (Kathleen) of Kent Island, MD; seven grandchildren and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.