File photo

OWINGS, Md. – Since we have received numerous inquiries from residents regarding the operation of MMG Sports Performance Center, we would like to proactively provide information to clarify recent enforcement actions taken by the county.

On Jan. 21, 2024, the county responded to a call about events taking place at the facility. Because the building is not approved for occupancy, the building was closed and vacated. On Jan. 22, a Stop Work Order/Cease and Desist was placed on both buildings for unpermitted use. This action was taken in the sole interest of the health, safety and welfare of the public, especially children.

The buildings in question are permitted as “Flex Space,” which is mixed use of retail, warehouse and office. They are not approved for indoor recreation, which has different zoning use, Fire Marshal, Environmental Health and building code requirements. To date, there has been no application submitted to request permitting for indoor recreation.

Furthermore, the buildings have not been approved for use and occupancy. The buildings are currently only have permits issued for the shell and cannot be occupied until all tenant fit outs have been permitted, approved, inspected and granted Certificates of Occupancy. To date, the county has not received any applications for tenant fit outs. Inspections have not been requested for the building, interior electrical or plumbing.

Fair enforcement of permitting, inspections and zoning regulations is important to protect public safety by ensuring that buildings, structures and activities comply with laws, codes and regulations in order to prevent accidents, fires and other hazards that could endanger patrons and staff.

It is deeply unfortunate that this situation has impacted numerous organizations and individuals who have already paid to have use of this space. County staff has informed the owner, verbally and in writing, on multiple occasions since 2020 that the proposed use was not allowed without permits and approvals. Staff has made multiple attempts to work with the property owner to bring the buildings into compliance and meet the requirements that would allow for indoor recreational use. Unfortunately, we are unable to estimate when the facility may be allowed to open. Customers are urged to contact the owner regarding any business transactions that have already taken place.

Local business is essential to the community and is the backbone to a healthy economy. We believe that responsible business practices can lead to mutual prosperity and community well-being. However, we will always act in accordance with our authority when alerted to actions that risk harm to the physical and financial well-being of Calvert County residents.

More information and a timeline of actions is available on the county website.