James Fred Coffen

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On September 29 at 12:02 a.m., patrol officers responded to a business in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains, MD after receiving several calls reporting a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The victims have been identified as Mariah Termetrice Logan, 27, of Waldorf, and Paul Ernest Fleming, 36, of Indian Head.

A preliminary investigation revealed that during the evening, for unknown reasons, an altercation took place between two groups at the business, including a male later identified by detectives as James Fred Coffen, 45, of White Plains, MD. Both Fleming and Coffen left the business, at which point gunshots were fired and Fleming was struck. During the shooting, a bullet entered the business and struck Logan who was inside.

This morning, detectives located Coffen at a residence and placed him under arrest. Coffen is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center awaiting a court appearance.

Detectives are continuing to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Additional details will be released when they become available.