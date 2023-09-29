Two Dead After Shooting At Jimmie's Paddock In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – In the early hours of September 29, 2023, at approximately 12:03 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to Jimmie’s Paddock, located at 4740 Crain Highway in White Plains, following reports of a shooting incident.

Multiple callers alerted authorities about the tragic event, indicating that several individuals had been shot. The police were the first to arrive at the scene and discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon securing the area, emergency personnel promptly arrived to provide medical assistance. They identified the victims as a 28-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, both sustaining gunshot wounds to the upper body. Due to bad weather conditions, a MEDEVAC transport was not available.

Despite the resolute efforts of medical professionals who performed CPR during transportation, both victims were tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital.

Detectives are working on a motive and following leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Additional details are not being released at this time but will be released when available.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

