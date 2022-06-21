SOLOMONS, Md. – For anyone that has ever wanted to take a culinary tour through Solomons Island or has simply wanted to learn more about the history of this place, the No Thyme to Cook Culinary School has a program for that.

This program is known as Culinary Quest, an app-guided tour that takes participants on a tasty journey through the town of Solomons.

Tourists taking part in this expedition can expect a fun-filled trip exploring the rich history on the island.

They will get a chance to visit all of its most well-known landmarks and famous destinations, receiving various hints and clues about what their next stop could be.

Of course, it would not be called Culinary Quest without an abundance of food options. Participants will visit many local island favorites and will be able to sample some of the delicious food available there.

All available food items are of course covered by the cost of the ticket.

The event concludes with a picnic for you and your group where one will be able to sit down and enjoy the beautiful serenity of one’s surroundings.

No Thyme to Cook Office Manager Alexandra Pounds shared some of her thoughts on the event with TheBayNet.com.

“When people do it they tell us how much they love it; we typically get very good feedback. You are eating at local restaurants that supply their menu with local ingredients, which helps local fishermen and other local produce providers. It also gives people an in-depth look at the history of our town. This event benefits Solomon’s as much as it benefits the tourists going on the quest, which is great.”

The quest dates are held every first and third weekend of May through October, rain or shine.

Please feel free to post any photographs taken on social media using the hashtag #CulinaryQuestNTTC.

For more information on Culinary Quest, check out https://www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

