BALTIMORE – Maryland – an increasingly popular spot for entrepreneurs to plant their roots.

Its geographical location, proximity to the shore, and highly talented pool of professionals are a few key factors that have made that place so popular among entrepreneurs. Apart from that, a tech-friendly environment is another reason behind the state’s success.

As of now, the state has prioritized eco-friendly technology, medical technology, information technology, and the power sector. There are plenty of organizations looking for promising individuals, teams, and companies who are into groundbreaking research, and these organizations are always eager to support them.

Recently, Baltimore City devoted a whopping $1 billion to research cancer and another ambitious medical research project. Sources say this fund will be used to research those highly expensive, complex, and time-consuming fields that most organizations prefer to avoid.

On the same note, there are plenty of such welcoming funds that demand serious mention here. Howard County’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Program is another similar accelerator program that provides $5,000 annually in seed funds to the top five best pitches.

It is a collaboration between County Executive Calvin Ball, M&T Bank, and Howard County Economic Development Authority. Along with the seed funds, that program also provides training and mentorship.

Not only that, but when it comes to accelerator programs, Maryland is perhaps one of the most generous states in the country.

John Hopkin University’s accelerator program is a similar program that is always eager to see something outstanding. A few other similar programs that demand mentions are Accelerate Baltimore, Startup Shell, ETC (Emerging Technology Centers), hotDesks, Montgomery County Innovation Network, The Edge Accelerator, FastForward U, Conscious Venture Lab, Bethesda Green, W Ventures, Digital FastForward, bwtech@UMBC Research, and Technology Park, and the list goes on.

The mention of the Robert H. Smith School of Business is another major catalyst in that space. Their relentless effort always brings some unique yet superb outcomes.

Every year their Terp Startup Accelerator 2022 Cohort provides seed funds for a few out-of-the-box ideas selected from the students.

Maryland is the place for new businesses, and that is for a reason.

According to a survey conducted by Business Facilities Annual State/Metro/Global Rankings, Baltimore ranked as the most affordable large city in America in 2022. In another study from WalletHub this year of the Happiest States in America, Maryland was ranked the second happiest state in the country.

Maryland is constantly nurturing a favorable environment to revolutionize the future of entrepreneurship both domestically and internationally.

The people of Maryland are always welcoming to expanding groundbreaking technologies, and they don’t prefer to wait for entrepreneurial adventures.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com