Teen Injured After Serious Collision In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On July 17 at approximately 9:35 p.m., crews responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Acton Lane in the area of Old Washington Road.

Upon arrival, responders found two vehicles involved with no entrapment, however at least one occupant was injured. EMS evaluated two patients on the scene, one of whom suffered from chest pains but was not transported. The other patient, a 15-year-old male passenger, was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The vehicles were leaking gas and other fluids, but firefighters were able to contain and soak up the leaks.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com