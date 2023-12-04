The Heart Of A Fighter: Jahmal Harvey's Journey In The Boxing Ring

Jahmal Harvey (Credit: USA Boxing)

OXON HILL, Md. – In a dimly lit gym tucked away in the city of Oxon Hill Md., the rhythmic sound of gloves hitting punching bags echoes through the air. Amid the sweat and determination, one figure stands out: Jahmal Harvey, a young amateur boxer with a relentless spirit and drive to succeed in the ring.

At just 21, Jahmal Harvey has already faced more challenges and rewards than many his age. Growing up he quickly learned that life can be a fight and he was determined to embrace that reality head-on.

“Jahmal came from a rough neighborhood, raising him in Ward 8 was hard, but my baby was built for it,” said Kimberley Harvey-Baker, Jahmal Harvey’s mom.

Boxing became Harvey’s escape from the chaos of the world around him and it soon evolved into his passion and calling. However, it caused him to drift away from his first passion.

Harvey’s original plan was to play professional football. His football coach, Darryl Davis, opened Harvey’s eyes to boxing when he opened his own gym and invited Harvey to come and try it out. From there, Harvey fell in love with boxing and never looked back.

“Once I got into boxing I was still playing football so I was choosing between both sports, but once I started boxing I started to get more addicted to going to the gym and boxing,” said Harvey.

Harvey’s sturdy frame and gaze speak volumes of his determination. Jahmal steps into the ring with a confidence that is hard to ignore. As his fists move with precision and speed, it becomes evident that he is not just fighting opponents in the ring but also fighting against the odds stacked against him outside it.

“I remember feeling like the odds were always against me for a while,” Harvey reminisced. “But in the ring, I found a level playing field. It’s just me and my opponent and it’s up to me to prove myself.”

Harvey’s journey in the boxing world has been successful. Harvey has been boxing for nine years and is now a member of the USA Boxing team.

In 2021, Jahmal won a gold medal in the World Championships in the Featherweight division, making him the first American man to win a world title since 2007.

“I had a lot of doubters that told me that for my style that everything was gonna change once I got to the elite level and people started to hit harder and the headgear was gonna come off, so (winning) proved all the haters and doubters wrong,” Harvey said, as he recalled the moment of winning gold at the International Boxing Association (IBA) World Boxing Championship.

Harvey recently won gold at the Pan American Games, which qualified him for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I knew I had to win because I ain’t really have no Plan B, like boxing had to work I had to do this to put myself in a better position,” said Harvey.

Harvey’s career has not been without its share of setbacks. He recalls all the hard work and countless hours spent training, the sacrifices he made to pursue this passion and why it is important for him to persevere through his challenges and succeed.

“I put in hours of training all my life to prepare myself to be where I am today,” said Harvey.

His career has always consisted of the same goal, which is becoming the best version of himself.

Jamarr Moody, Jahmal’s dad, described his son’s success and said “Jahmal’s hard work is what got him here, going to the Olympics is rare but hey, he is going so that says something about my son.”

In the midst of his struggles, Jahmal found support and guidance from not only his family but also his coach Davis, who is a former boxer himself and also played football in his early career.

Harvey said he was the one who recognized the raw talent and unwavering spirit within the young fighter. Under his mentorship, Jahmal honed his skills, refined his techniques, and developed the mindset of a champion.

“Jahmal is a special talent,” Davis said “He has the heart of a lion and the determination of a true warrior. He’s gonna really make a mark in the boxing world.”

In the boxing community, Jahmal’s name has gained traction. His unshakable commitment and natural ability garnered attention from fans and professionals alike. With each victory, whispers about the rising star have grown louder, and his dreams of turning pro have become more tangible.

“I just think about making it and becoming financially stable. I want to be able to give my parents and the ones closest to me a better life and have the chance to be able to become stable and successful all together,” said Harvey.

The road ahead for Jahmal is paved with uncertainty, challenges, and fierce competition. But with his heart of a fighter and an unbreakable resolve, he said he is ready to take on whatever comes his way.

“I’m gonna work the hardest I ever worked, just coming off a win at the Pan American Games,” Harvey said. “I know I’m gonna have a big target on my back going into the Olympics, so I’m gonna be working hard, so I can get an Olympic gold medal.”

