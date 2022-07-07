The White Rose Event Hall Opens Its Doors In St. Mary's County

CALLAWAY, Md. – The White Rose, a new event hall that will house weddings, social events, concerts, and more, recently held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 15.

The ceremony invited vendors, family and friends, and the general public to an open house of the new venue. Fine China and decorations were displayed, along with plenty of food, to show off what the venue has in store for its customers.

The venue was opened by Patty Sparks, who has also been the owner of Personalized Touch Catering since 1995. The catering company has worked with countless venues in the area, but this will be the first time they have a place to call their own.

Personalized Touch Catering will be the preferred caterer of the venue and will provide all the food, drinks, and amenities at The White Rose.

The White Rose can provide decorations and catering, or the customers can choose to source their own.

When asked why she decided to get her own space after all these years, Sparks said, “We have a lot of ideas, and if you own your own venue the sky’s the limit. You can do whatever you want.”

Sparks supplied TheBayNet.com with some information about what makes The White Rose special.

“Your big day should be everything you’ve always dreamed about, and at The White Rose, we will make that dream come true,” they said. “With an inside venue no need to worry about the weather or the other elements of the day. Most setups can be done the day prior, and it will all still be intact for the Wedding Day, so no need to worry about rain, wind, or critters anymore. It gives you more time to relax on the day of the wedding since you get to see the final product. Also, the expense of renting tables, chairs, and a tent is not needed at this site, so this always helps with the budget.”

Sparks said that aside from weddings, the space could also hold government banquets, music and comedy shows, dinner theaters, church dinners, fundraisers, and more.

The White Rose is located at 21030 Point Lookout Road, Callaway, MD 20620.

More information will soon be available on The White Rose website WhiteRoseHall.com, and the venue is seeking bookings now.



Personalized Touch Catering website www.pt-catering.com.

