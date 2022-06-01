WALDORF, Md. — On June 1, after students at Robert D. Stethem Educational Center were dismissed for the day, a student told a parent that they heard about another student who made a threat to commit mass violence at the Center.

The parent contacted school administrators who notified a school resource officer (SRO). The SRO initiated an investigation and contacted the parents of the student who made the alleged threat and also responded to the student’s home.

The investigation is ongoing. Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at the Center.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Virts at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at

301-302-8305

or

Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.